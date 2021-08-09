WATCH: YouTube Influencer Drives New Tesla Model S Under 7 Feet Of Water

Why drive a $130,000 car underwater? Because no one has done it yet, of course.

YouTube influencer Chillin' with Chet writes:

  • "One small dip for Tesla, one giant dive for Uncle Chet!"
And yes, he also asks, why did he decide to drive his brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid underwater? Well, like many of today's aspiring social media influencers who are working to get more views and followers than the competition, Chet was trying to come up with a good idea to launch his YouTube channel. He chose to drive the $130,000 electric car underwater since nobody else has done it before, or at least not intentionally and with video to prove it.



