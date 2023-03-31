WATCH: YouTuber Mr Beast Tips Waitress A Toyota Corolla

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:46 AM

Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Typically when one person gives another person a car as a gift it’s seen as an unquestionably lovely thing. In the case of one famous YouTuber that’s not always the case. There’s a lot to unpack and we’re interested to see if you think he’s in the wrong or not.
 
Mr. Beast is one of the world’s most famous online personalities and he’s mostly known for extravagant giveaways. In this particular case, he tips a waitress an entire car, a Toyota Corolla, after she serves his table. Unsurprisingly, she seems incredibly blown away and grateful at the gesture.




Read Article


WATCH: YouTuber Mr Beast Tips Waitress A Toyota Corolla

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)