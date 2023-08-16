WATCH: YouTuber Rates His Lamborghini Sterrato's Jumping Ability As A 10

Six decades ago, Ferruccio Lamborghini opened the gates of hell and unleashed the Nemesis of the Prancing Horse in the form of the Raging Bull (massive and subtle bloody corrida reference). He probably didn’t think that one day his tractor-hearted luxury gran touring gems would go be taken back to their agricultural roots. Not in the sense that Sant’Agata Bolognese has a revolutionary farming vehicle in the wraps or anything like that, but an unusual drive test in the company’s off-road supercar. In case there’s a bit of uncertainty still left in the atmosphere, the Huracan Sterrato is the main character of this “please don’t do it, but we’re excited you did it” experiment with a quarter-million pounds sterling Lamborghini (over $317,000 as of August 2023).







