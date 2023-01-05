WATCH: YouTuber Takes Her Family On In A VinFast VF8 - How Did It Go?

Ever since VinFast announced its presence in the United States, the first US-bound model – the VF 8 five-seat electric crossover – has been quite elusive, especially in its finalized form. Even after shipping the first units to North America at the end of 2022, the Vietnamese automaker had trouble launching its EVs to market, delaying the first deliveries to March after it needed to update the software of the cars. But with an EPA-rated range of just 191 miles for the Plus variant of the VF 8, it’s not exactly a record-setting machine. However, as you can see in the video embedded above, YouTuber Kim Java says that the EPA tested the crossover in its less efficient settings, but she didn’t go into detail about what setting was used specifically during testing or what is the source of this information, so take it with a grain of salt.







