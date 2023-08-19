WATCH: YouTuber Takes His Ferrari F8 Tributo Off Roading In Texas Heat And THIS Happens

Ferruccio Lamborghini is laughing his heart out – we can almost hear his satisfaction reverberating through the Pearly Gates and ripping apart Ferrari for the Texas rural arson. In case you didn’t already see it on social media, a popular YouTuber turned his F8 to ash while driving it through a cornfield. I guess he used the wrong Italian brand for going agricultural.

WhistlinDiesel is a Youtube channel that needs little introduction – Cody Detwiler is the name of the ‘Actor, CEO of Destruction, Too much driver not enough car, and Chaos Engineer’ social media sensation that likes to annihilate vehicles and video document his deeds.