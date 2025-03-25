WATCH: YouTuber Tires Of Elon Musk's Roadster Delays And Builds His Own

It happens every single time he takes his CyberRoadster out for a drive around Los Angeles. This guy built the car Elon Musk wished he made and causes quite a commotion every time he drives it. Now, after working on it day in and day out for two years, he is giving it away. However, while it is still with him, he enjoys the spotlight. It almost looks like the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, but it is not. It has half the name of the Cybertruck, but it is a roadster. It is candy red and probably makes Elon Musk green with envy. Meet the CyberRoadster, the car that David Andreyev worked on for the past two years. To get it to look the way it does right now, he used elements from a Corvette and from the Cybertruck, while a 2015 Toyota BRZ donated the charging port and a 2023 Lexus LX600 supplied the rear LED light strip.











