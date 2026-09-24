WATCH: Your Car Has A Face And This Man Explains What It Means

Frank Stephenson wants you to look at cars and see their faces. Not metaphorically. The veteran designer, namely the guy who penned the Ferrari F430 and countless other memorable cars, makes the case in his latest YouTube masterclass installment.

According to Stephenson, every car transmits an emotional aesthetic. All told, four archetypes matter: friendly, angry, cute, and stern. His reasoning runs on anatomy: headlights read as the eyes, the grille as the mouth, and the expression follows from there.











