WATCH: Youtuber Builds An Incredibly Bizzare Tesla Model 3 With Tank Tracks

By now everyone’s aware of the impressive capabilities of Tesla‘s vehicles for the price, but one German shop must not have been impressed enough with their Model 3, because they decided to give it tank tracks. To begin, they fabricated a frame out of square-section steel tubing. After that, they mounted drive sprockets to it using heavy duty pillow block bearings. The Tesla’s driveshafts spin those inputs, which go through a gear reduction that turns the tank tracks. Once all the assembly was done, a suspension system was installed, the tank tracks were fitted to the sprockets, and the vehicle was finished.







