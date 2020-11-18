WATCH: Youtuber Destroys The Planet's Only Purple Pagani Huayra Roadster

Hypercar crashes are always cringe-worthy not just because they involve the very possible risk of injury to the driver, occupant, and bystanders, but because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks like a fairly heavy crash that deployed the car's airbags and ripped apart much of the car's bodywork. On Tuesday evening, news that this one-off Huayra, now identified as chassis 76029, was involved in an accident began circulating on social media. Its once showroom-worthy condition now in shambles as its driver's door lay on the pavement, one or both of the front wheels completely removed from the chassis, and other carbon fiber bits shattered all over the road, as can be seen on this Instagram story.





