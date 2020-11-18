WATCH: Youtuber Destroys The Planet's Only Purple Pagani Huayra Roadster

Agent009 submitted on 11/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:30:38 PM

0 user comments | Views : 426 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hypercar crashes are always cringe-worthy not just because they involve the very possible risk of injury to the driver, occupant, and bystanders, but because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed.

Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks like a fairly heavy crash that deployed the car's airbags and ripped apart much of the car's bodywork.

On Tuesday evening, news that this one-off Huayra, now identified as chassis 76029, was involved in an accident began circulating on social media. Its once showroom-worthy condition now in shambles as its driver's door lay on the pavement, one or both of the front wheels completely removed from the chassis, and other carbon fiber bits shattered all over the road, as can be seen on this Instagram story.
 



Read Article


WATCH: Youtuber Destroys The Planet's Only Purple Pagani Huayra Roadster

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]