As floods lash parts of New Zealand, an EV enthusiast recently took to Twitter to prove the ‘superiority’ of a Tesla Model S Plaid over gas-powered combustion vehicles, re-sharing a video from last year of the EV driving through 7-feet of water.

That car’s owner, who goes by the name of Chellin’ with Chet on YouTube, has performed numerous other stunts in his Model S Plaid over the last year or so and performed this one back in September.