WATCH: Youtuber Jack Doherty Crashes His McLaren While Texting And Driving - Lies About It Afterwards

YouTube Jack Doherty crashed his McLaren 570S while doing 72 mph on a highway in Miami in pouring rain. "He wasn't livestreaming on his phone," his brother claims. Michael Doherty was following closely in another car and saw the McLaren slam into the barrier right in front of him. Online sensation Jack Doherty totaled his $300,000 McLaren. Seconds before the crash, a video shot by his passenger shows him glancing at the phone. Less than ten seconds later, he is heard yelling, "No, no, no!" He had already lost control of his supercar. The custom-wrapped McLaren swirled and crashed into the roadside metal barrier on the side of the road, leaving the tarmac covered in debris. The front end of the McLaren simply disintegrated in the crash. Jack repeatedly commented on the state of the car while his passenger was still trapped in his seat.











Jack Doherty just CRASHED his McLaren while texting and driving… ??‍?? pic.twitter.com/zW86DQAApq — juju ?? (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2024





