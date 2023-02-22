WATCH: Youtuber Rags Out His $400,000 Ferrari To Piss Off The Factory

The Ferrari F8 Tributo may have been quietly superseded by the hybrid 296 GTB, but this mid-engined V8 supercar remains a serious performer and one heck of an automobile to look at. However, that hasn’t stopped YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, who is known for abusing vehicles, from treating his F8 Tributo like a rental car on a summer vacation. WhistlinDiesel has made a name for himself building some of the wildest creations on four wheels we’ve ever seen on YouTube. He also happens to own both a twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan and a twin-turbocharged Audi R8 and is known for driving both of them hard and along surfaces that would make executives from Lamborghini and Audi cringe. His latest purchase was this F8 Tributo that he paid about $400,000 for it.







