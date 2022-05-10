WATCH: Youtuber Reviews 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 - Is It As Good As A Ferrari?

Ladies and gentlemen. It takes a lot to line yourself against a Ferrari. Everything that has spun out of Maranello, Italy, is a global masterpiece. Ferrari is a dream only a few people wake up to. It’s a symbol of prosperity, power, and brute force raging asphalt madness cutely packaged in a vessel. Few automakers come close to Enzo Ferrari’s vision, but the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 might have just captured it.



David Patterson of ThatDudeInBlue YouTube channel recently got behind the wheel of the 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to determine if it really is the American version of a Ferrari.







