WATCH: Youtuber Says He Wouldn't Want To Be Near A Cybertruck Towing Anything

You might remember last year’s Jackass-style WhistlinDiesel video where he put a Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 through a bunch of grueling “stress tests.” The main takeaway of that video was that the Cybertruck’s tow hitch—together with a consistent chunk of the cast aluminum frame—was ripped apart, raising questions about the electric truck’s ability to tow the rated 11,000 pounds safely. Meanwhile, the gas-powered F-150 with a steel frame still had its tow hitch in place at the end of it all. Some pointed out that the rear part of the frame might have broken when the tow hitch hit a big block of concrete and then sheared off while towing. The problem is that there was no way of knowing for sure. But there is now. Another YouTuber, Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame, put his own Cybertruck through a slightly more scientific test to see how the hitch fares in extreme conditions.











