WATCH: Youtuber Takes Tesla Model S Plaid Out On The Track With No Safety Gear And THIS Happens

It was only a few days ago when we talked about the importance of safety gear on track. Almost immediately after that, an owner of a heavily modified Tesla Model S Plaid almost died on track because wasn't he wearing a helmet or using any safety gear of any kind. Chet, from the Chillin' with Chet YouTube channel, owned a Tesla Model S Plaid that he modified for track use. He gutted most of the interior, save for the passenger seat, and even removed the rear hatch, all in the name of saving weight. It's the same Tesla that he decided to drive underwater, to see if an electric car could do such a thing, which damaged the car's electric drive units. However, after replacing those units and continuing to track the car, he noticed that its brakes just couldn't keep up, something many owners and journalists have noticed about the stock Model S Plaid. So he decided to upgrade the front calipers, rotors, and pads with new ones from Unplugged Performance.



Read Article