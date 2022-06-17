WATCH: Youtuber Tires Of Waiting For The Cybertruck - Builds His Own Out Of A Prius

Even though missing in action, Tesla Cybertruck continues to inspire people to build various contraptions that try to look like the real thing. YouTuber Cyber Hooligan is one of them. He bought a crashed Toyota Prius C and turned it into a Cybertruck-inspired buggy.

When the Cybertruck was announced three years ago, people went crazy with the design. Soon, the internet was flooded with DIY builds, trying to make up for the fact that the real Cybertruck was nowhere in sight. Some of them were better, and some of them were jokes. Still, none of it was useful for anything other than boosting engagement on Youtube.



