WATCH: Youtuber Wastes No Time Finding 2023 Covette Z06 Marked Up By $100K

Two months ago, my colleague Mircea Panait did an interesting story about a 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 going for $100,000 over MRSP. Recently, Mike Hyssong of Corvette-focused Street Speed 717 YouTube channel exposed a local dealership for trying to sell him a similar car with a $100,000 markup which, as my colleague would put it, is plain highway robbery.



In business school, you’ll learn that "if less of a product than the public wants is produced, the law of supply and demand says that more can be charged for the product.” But in rare cases, the margin charged over the retail price (fueled by greed) equals extortion.







Read Article