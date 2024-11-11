WATCH: Youtuber's Acura NSX Catches Fire On While Recording

A car fire is a scary situation. And because one can happen unexpectedly, a knee-jerk reaction is to panic. But what if you’re in the car when it bursts into flames? Such was the experience for Angie King, who was cruising along a highway when her classic sports car went ablaze. She captured the entire sequence on video, including her calm response to a rather harrowing incident. King is a Philippines-based multi-hyphenate entrepreneur (i.e., cars, tech, farming, etc). The vehicle is a modified first-generation Acura NSX. A project car, which she’s had for a little more than a year. The red NSX had only 340 miles on it since its build completion. And King absolutely adored it, even in its stock form.











