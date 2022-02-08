WATCH: Youtubers Find That A 6 Wheel RAM TRX Doesn't Jump Very Well

YouTubers The Triple F Collection managed to destroy a Ram TRX six-wheeler in a single jump gone wrong. The vehicle used for the jump was the Apocalypse Warlord. The jacked-up pickup is built on a Ram TRX as a base, tuned to output 797 horsepower for maximum shenanigans. It's then given a 6x6 drivetrain capable of full-time six-wheel-drive, rolling on 37" tires for an aggressive stance.



The gang had successfully landed jumps in the Warlord many times prior to the crash. An earlier video shows the Warlord handling the jumps with aplomb, with the only issue being a driveshaft joint that slipped out when the suspension was at its lowest drop. The truck was able to reliably take the jump at 30 mph without damage.







