WATCH: Youtubers Take Ford F-150 Lightning Offroad In Alaska

The Blue Oval company has recently kicked off production and first deliveries of its battery-powered zero-emissions gamechanger, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And while it may not be as hulking as a GMC Hummer EV or as off-road and overlanding friendly as the Rivian R1T, it is also massively cheaper when compared to its current EV rivals. But does that come with drawbacks?



Well, the TFLoffroad guys have decided to further test the mettle of their brand-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck ahead of a cool trip to Alaska. And the father and son duo of Roman and Tommy Mica have proceeded to drive it up some light mountain trail roads “to find out if it’s any good off-road!” Basically, due to the ground clearance constraints that were exhibited from the first minutes of the lengthy vlog episode, it is not. But there are some caveats.







