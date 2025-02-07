WATCH: Zero Tolerance Police Chief Caught Street Racing A Corvette

I am not sure anyone is shocked when they find out that even cops break the law. Some break it more than others, of course, but this story really isn’t about that. Instead, it’s about Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno in Florida, who issued a press release earlier this month saying he has “zero tolerance for street racing” after catching an 18-year-old in the act. The Florida Trident claims that the statement was bogus, as a video purportedly shows Sheriff Marceno himself street racing a Corvette in a black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. The clip is short at just nine seconds long. It was allegedly filmed by Bonita Springs jeweler Ken Romano, who the Trident writes was cruising down the six-lane South Tamiami Trail alongside Sheriff Marceno. At the start, the Corvette driver says, “Yeah, juice that motherf*cker!” His callout is met with a downshift and a highway pull, in which the Corvette goes 74 mph without catching the Lambo. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 50 mph.













