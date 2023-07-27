WATCH: iPhone Crash Feature Saves Driver's Life After He Plunges Off 400 Foot Cliff

Montrose Search and Rescue in Los Angeles County was alerted of a car crash on Friday night at 10:51 p.m. A driver went over the edge of a cliff on Mt. Wilson Road, dropping almost 400 feet. However, the team members weren't alerted by the driver, who suffered head trauma and was bleeding, nor were they alerted by any witnesses. Instead, the driver's iPhone 14 called 9-1-1 on its own and gave emergency services its GPS location so they could find the driver in time. Not only did they find him in time, but they credit the iPhone for helping to save his life. Mike Leum, part of the Montrose Search and Rescue team, said on Twitter that the driver "would have bled out if his iPhone 14 didn't send us a crash alert."



This driver would have bled out if his iPhone 14 didn’t send us a crash alert. ?@LASDHQ? ?@CVLASD? ?@MontroseSAR? ?@Apple? #Apple #iphone https://t.co/UShCCkBvY8 — Mike Leum (@Resqman) July 23, 2023



RESCUE: At 10:51pm on Fri we were alerted to a car 400’ over a cliff by the driver’s iPhone 14 crash detection. Location was Mt Wilson Rd. After locating him we guided in an @LACoFireAirOps copter. Suffered head trauma. @LASDHQ @CVLASD @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/jXdpuDL7Hk — Mike Leum (@Resqman) July 22, 2023



