Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) today introduced its first electric vehicle concepts under the Foxtron brand, a joint venture between the largest Apple iPhone producer and Taiwan’s biggest carmaker Yulon Motor.

Announced at the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event in Taipei, the three EVs are all based on Foxconn’s MIH electric vehicle open platform. They are the Model C recreational vehicle, Model E sedan, and Model T electric bus.