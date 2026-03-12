WE ASK THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Analysts UPGRADED Rivian Yesterday But What Did The MARKET THINK Of The R2?

The market's reaction to Rivian's R2 reveal on March 12, 2026, appears to be a classic "sell the news" event, with $RIVNstock dropping around 8% intraday (from a previous close near $16.65 to lows around $15.24–$15.30). This aligns with your observation that the launch didn't spark sustained buying enthusiasm—despite the hype leading up to it.



Rivian unveiled the R2 midsize electric SUV lineup with solid specs: deliveries kicking off this spring with the high-end Performance trim (Launch Package) at $57,990, offering dual motors, ~330 miles of range, 656 horsepower, and strong off-road capability. A Premium variant follows in late 2026 at $53,990, while more affordable options—like the rear-wheel-drive Standard at $48,490—arrive in early 2027, and the headline $45,000 base model (with 265+ miles range) won't hit until late 2027.



The dip reflects disappointment over the delayed timeline for truly mass-market pricing. Investors had built expectations for an immediate volume driver to challenge Tesla's Model Y aggressively, but the phased rollout—starting with pricier trims—means meaningful scale and profitability inflection could take longer than hoped. Pre-event momentum (including an 11.6% run-up last week and a TD Cowen upgrade to Buy with a $20 target) had already priced in much of the optimism, leaving little room for upside surprises.



This isn't uncommon in EV reveals: hype builds, shares rally beforehand, then profit-taking hits on details that don't exceed lofty expectations. Broader EV demand headwinds, cash burn concerns, and execution risks (tariffs, supply chain) also weigh in. Still, the R2 positions Rivian for growth—analysts remain mixed but mostly hold or buy-rated, with consensus targets suggesting upside potential if deliveries execute smoothly.



Overall, the market didn't outright hate the R2; it just reacted to "priced-in" news and the wait for cheaper variants. Long-term believers see this as a step toward broader adoption, but near-term sentiment turned cautious.



Why do YOU think the stock is down 8% today? Is it HATING on the R2 or something else?





R2 launch is either sell the news or market didn’t like it at all. $RIVN pic.twitter.com/OM0xXlPpWB — mr fundman (@mrfundman) March 12, 2026



