WE CALLED IT! VW ID.BuZzzzzzzzz? Sales Of New VAN Are In COMA And Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Panties On OnlyFans!

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz was hyped as the electric reincarnation of the iconic hippie van, but its prices are already plummeting like a lead balloon—and it’s not hard to see why. Launched with a sticker shock starting around $60,000, VW bet big on nostalgia and eco-cred to justify the cost. Turns out, even the granola-crunching faithful aren’t swallowing that pill. Resale values are tanking faster than you can say "range anxiety," with used models reportedly shedding thousands in mere months. For a glorified minivan with a measly 260-mile range—barely enough to get you to the next charging station without sweating bullets—that’s a brutal reality check.



The market’s speaking loud and clear: overpriced EVs with mid-tier specs don’t fly when Tesla’s out there offering better bang for your buck. VW’s banking on retro charm and European cachet, but charm doesn’t pay the bills when you’re stuck with a depreciating brick. Early adopters are getting burned, and the buzz is turning into a whimper. Maybe VW should’ve remembered that flower power doesn’t mean flower prices—because right now, the ID.Buzz is dropping like a rock, and no amount of tie-dye paint can save it.



As you know, we predicted it would be a HUGE flop first.



Also, breaking newsflash to our friends at VW...VANS ARE FOR OLD PEOPLE!













ID. Buzz pricing ?? — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) February 21, 2025




