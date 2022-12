Check out these completely empty charging stations now known as EV skid row.



The reason people are NOT using them is SIMPLE.



THEY FEAR FOR THEIR LIVES IN LA!



ANOTHER reason why people don't care about owning an EV. TOO MANY TRADEOFFS.



SOMEDAY, when all this kind of stuff gets ironed out and there is a real and serious nationwide infrastructure in place, MAYBE the tide will turn.



Discuss...







I’m just now driving down the street passing the charging station that is five minutes from my house on the outskirts of downtown LA. Would you be comfortable charging your $60,000 EV here? pic.twitter.com/7Grr7k2g1K — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index ???? (@alexdatig) December 29, 2022



This is at Pico and Vermont right now. Taking a closer look at the graffiti, I wonder what gang affiliation you need to have to be able to charge your $60,000 EV here? pic.twitter.com/wGmA1IwtA5 — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index ???? (@alexdatig) December 29, 2022