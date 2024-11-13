WE'RE SERIOUS! Honda Finally Has Had Enough With All The Toyota Off-Road Love. The 2026 Passport Wants To Change Your Mind.

Honda's 2026 Passport marks a bold shift towards establishing itself as a formidable off-road vehicle, diverging from its previous iterations known more for comfort than off-road prowess. This model, especially the TrailSport variants, showcases Honda's serious intent to cater to adventure seekers. The design is notably more rugged; the body is boxier with a shorter front overhang for better approach angles, and it features enhanced ground clearance. The vehicle is equipped with all-terrain tires, off-road tuned suspension, and robust underbody protection, which signals Honda's commitment to genuine off-road capabilities.



Under the hood, the 2026 Passport retains a 3.5-liter V6 engine, now slightly more powerful at 285 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain, though not revolutionary, provides reliable performance expected from Honda vehicles. The TrailSport and TrailSport Elite trims come with specialized features like a TrailWatch camera system for better visibility on rugged terrains and steel skid plates for actual protection rather than just aesthetic appeal.



Honda has also expanded its accessory line for this model, offering items like rock sliders and roof platforms, suggesting a vehicle not just styled for off-roading but built for it. The interior, while luxurious, now includes design elements that nod to outdoor adventures, like a foldable picnic table, blending comfort with utility. This transformation in the Passport's character indicates Honda's ambition to be recognized in the off-road segment, competing with established names like Jeep and Ford.













