WEATHERING THE STORMS! Tell Us SPIES, What's You GO-TO Ride For this Yucky Weather And Update Us On How It Is Where YOU ARE!

It's that time of year again—December's bringing the chill, and across the globe, the weather's turning downright yucky. As of December 13, 2025, things are mixed: the Northeast US is bracing for the season's first big snow storm this weekend, with several inches expected in major cities followed by an Arctic blast dropping temps into the teens or lower. New York City's been unusually cold, dipping near freezing, while parts of the Southeast like Georgia are seeing milder sunny days around 65°F. Out west, it's variable, but winter's grip is tightening everywhere. Fog, wind, rain, and snow are making roads tricky—how's it looking in your neck of the woods? Drop your local update in the comments!



When the skies open up or the winds howl, what's your trusty steed for battling the elements?



Spill the tea, spies: What's your go-to ride for stormy days liek today, and what's the weather dishing out where you are? Stay safe out there!







Total chaos is unfolding at I-465 and the US-31 interchange in Indianapolis. Traffic to merge on 31 is backed up for miles due to numerous cars unable to make it around the curve. @WxWiseApp @ryanhallyall pic.twitter.com/xGDAtUZeBU — Jaden Pappenheim (@PappenheimWx) December 13, 2025



Thundersnow insanity on Route 5 in South Buffalo this morning. 8-10 visible flashes but the heavy snow obscured another 25-30 loud cracks of thunder as an arctic front rolled through Buffalo NY this morning. Thinking the wind farm may have helped excite a few booms. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/tn1ECudXRU — BuffaloSnowKing (@BuffaloSnowKing) December 13, 2025



