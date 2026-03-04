WEC Pulls The Plug On Qatar Race Due To Instability In The Region

Just yesterday, I wrote about the FIA monitoring the situation in the Middle East, given that several major races are coming up in the area: the WEC 1,812km of Qatar on March 26, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain two weeks later, followed by the F1 Saudi Arabian GP the weekend after. The former won’t be happening, the FIA confirmed today. With these races so close together, I believe it’s fair to expect an imminent announcement about the other two. “In light of the current and evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. With the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans of the utmost importance, the decision has been taken to delay the event that had been due to take place on 26-28 March. Following further discussions with our colleagues at Lusail International Circuit, a new date for the Qatar 1812km during the second half of the campaign will be finalised and communicated in due course,” the FIA’s statement read.



Read Article