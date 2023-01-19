WEF Struggles to Understand Why Elon Musk Doesn't Jump In On Attempts To Control The World

Elon Musk has been poking fun at the World Economic Forum (WEF) for several weeks now. The event, which takes place every year at Davos, involves some of the world’s most influential individuals and is focused on issues such as climate change.

In December, Elon Musk noted that he was invited to the conference, but he opted to skip it. In recent statements, however, the organizers of the World Economic Forum claimed that Musk wasn’t invited this year at all — or in recent years either. The organizers claimed that the last time Musk was invited to Davos was in 2015.

In a statement to the Associated Press, WEF spokesperson Yann Zopf noted that Musk was invited “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015.” The spokesperson also noted that Musk never really registered or attended the forum, even when he was invited in the 2010s.