WELL DUH! Long Distances And No Charging Infrastructure Blamed For Lack Of EV Adoption In Heartland States

Tesla vehicles are so common along the California coast that EV enthusiasts consider them the new Hondas and Toyotas of the local market. But in large swaths of the American heartland, EVs in general remain rare.

The scarcity of EVs in 22 noncoastal states from Nevada to West Virginia will change as more mainstream models hit the market and charging infrastructure improves, S&P Global said in a November report.

“More acceptance and much broader consumer awareness is resulting in a natural progression of [EV] adoption from the coasts to the heartland,” said Tom Libby, an analyst at the S&P Global Mobility division. The data firm chose 22 states to represent the heartland, although definitions of the term vary.