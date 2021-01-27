WHASSUP G-MONEY? Lamborghini Urus MAX Off-Roader Coming For The G-Class?

The long requested follow up to the @arctictrucks Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus! Although it is smaller than the previously mentioned SUVs, the Urus still looks right at home with big balloon tires ready to tackle the snow. This has a Lamborghini Countach inspired color theme, with bronze wheels, red paint and tan leather interior. A roof rack holds a couple fuel cans and a spare tire, and LM002 inspired fender flares house the massive wheel & tire combo. The Urus is one of the fastest SUVs for sale today, so I think this would make exploring the pole rather interesting. What do you think?



We predicted ALL the premium brands will need to G-UP and Bronco-FY.



Is a URUS MAX Widebody Off-Roader in the cards? Should we COUNTACH on it?



