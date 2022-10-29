WHAT? A BRAND-NEW ELECTRIC SAAB? HOW? READ To Find Out!

Agent001 submitted on 10/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:46:25 PM
Are you sad Saab isn't here anymore?Well check out this new Chinese Saab (NOT kidding) and dream about what could have been...Joining the dots. The Hengchi 5, deliveries of which started in China today, is about as close as we're likely to see to an electric @Saab. Parent Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group bought NEVS in 2019. NEVS itself purchased the assets (but not the naming rights) to Saab in 2012 pic.twitter.com/OpR29Xpqz4— Greg Kable (@GregKable) October 29, 2022
