WHAT A JOKE! GUESS How MISERABLY INEFFECTIVE Electric Vehicles Have Been In CUTTING US Gas Consumption?!

A new report shows that national gasoline usage barely changed in 2021, despite increasing EV adoption.



Electric vehicles have never been more popular. Just about every automaker is in the midst of an electrification effort, spurred on by impending government regulations around the world aimed at reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. But is the movement having an effect? Here in the US, plug-in vehicles are selling better than ever, despite supply chain shortages and frequent hefty dealership markups.



According to Argonne National Lab, between 2010 and the end of 2021, more than 2.1 million plug-in vehicles were sold in the US, including 1.3 million battery EVs. That sounds like a very impressive number, but bear in mind, that's out of a total national vehicle pool of nearly 276 million cars and trucks. Argonne estimates that despite all these plug-ins, national gasoline consumption was reduced by just 0.54 percent in 2021.



It should be clear now that EVs on their own are not a panacea to our transport-related climate problems.



IN OTHER WORDS IF YOU READ BETWEEN THE LINES....WHAT A COMPLETE FAILURE.



More depressing news on this at the link...





Read Article