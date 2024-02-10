WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THIS IDEA For A Car Like A 911 WORKS, In A Flood Or A Hurricane?

In the wake of Hurricane Helene's rampage across the southeast, many car owners are turning to unconventional methods for vehicle protection. Enter Visqueen, a brand of polyethylene plastic sheeting known for its durability and waterproof qualities. Commonly used for construction and as a vapor barrier, some clever (or desperate) individuals are now considering it for car protection.



The idea is straightforward: head to Lowe's or Home Depot, snag a hefty roll of Visqueen (typically 20 ft by 100 ft), fold it in half, drive your car onto it, and then bundle and seal it up. Sounds like a cocoon for your car, right? But would it work?



This makeshift car condom promises to shield your vehicle from water, debris, and maybe even the curious glances of post-apocalyptic looters. But here's the million-dollar question: Can a sheet of plastic really protect your car from the elements or is it just a waterproof blanket party for your vehicle? Let us know in the comments if you think this Visqueen armor would stand up to nature's wrath.

















