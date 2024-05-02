WHAT? Andretti Racing Missed Out On Formula 1 Because Of Spam Filter

Formula 1 ruffled the feathers of most American motorsport fans earlier this week when it denied Andretti Cadillac's application to join the sport. According to F1, one of the reasons why Andretti was rejected was because he and his team failed to respond to an invitation to meet in person with Formula One Marketing, which they took as Andretti blowing them off. However, according to AP News, Andretti's tech department said the invitation email was never received because it went to the company's spam folder.



Andretti's team went scouring for the invitation email after F1's rejection document was revealed. The team discovered that the email was sent to spam because of who it came from. Rather than being sent from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, the email was sent from a member of his staff.





Read Article