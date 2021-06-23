WHAT Are The BRANDS And MODELS That People Will Say They LOVE To Fit In With Their Peers That In Private They Truly HATE?

You've all been there. I know I have.



You're out somewhere with a group of friends and a fancy vehicle drives by or is parked outside of the club, hotel or restaurant and they ALL start GAWKING and saying "HEY MAN, look at THAT beauty!" Then they wax on for ten minutes about how amazing it is, blah, blah, blah and they look at you and say "isn't it AWESOME?"



At this point you KNOW you can't say "BRUH, that's the MOST OVERRATED PIECE OF TRASH ON THE MARKET!" Because if you do, it's like telling your friends their baby is ugly OR they'll think you know nothing about cars.



So what we want to know is what are the brands and models you see this happening with that secretly MOST people dislike if they were telling the truth?





