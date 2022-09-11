WHAT? Are WORLD'S COLLIDING? California Votes NOT To Tax The RICH With Proposition 30!

Californians voted overwhelmingly against Proposition 30, a ballot measure that would have taxed the rich to fund emission-reducing electric vehicle programs for low- and middle-income Californians as well as fund programs to fight wildfires. The Associated Press called a No victory last night. As of this writing, No has 3,080,825 votes, or 58.9 percent, with 38 percent of expected votes counted.



The ballot proposed adding a 1.75 percent tax to income over $2 million. The windfall would have been used to fund EV-subsidy programs and charging-station initiatives, and provide funding for fighting and preventing wildfires, over the next 20 years.



Nevertheless, polling on Prop 30 swiftly swung after Newsom came out against it and, as a result, the defeat was expected.



