WHAT CAR Or TRUCK Did You WORSHIP In High School That Turned Out To Be An UTTER MISS?

Ah, to be young and foolish. Those were the days.



Me gazing into the window of the world's worst and Buffalo, NY's ONLY Italian car dealership (Hint: they had MAX 8 cars in inventory in the GOOD times) and thinking OMG, owning that LANCIA SCORPION or the Alfa Romeo SPIDER VELOCE would be any man's DREAM!











Well, I can't tell you how many countless hours I spent wishing I had enough scratch to buy either one of them but I can tell you when I finally got to drive them all I could think was....



THANK YOU GOD FOR PROTECTING ME FROM THE POTENTIALLY DUMBEST DECISION OF MY LIFE!



Oh, there are many others but we won't go into that.



They were both so SLOW, had rattles and the people who let me drive them ALWAYS had problems. And let's not talk about the MISERABLE resale back in the day!



So we're pretty sure you all have had similar experiences so let us know...



Which CAR or TRUCK did you WORSHIP in high school that turned out to be an utter miss?













