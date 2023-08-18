WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Ford Quietly Training Salaried Employees To Do The Blue Collar Jobs In The Event Of The UAW Strike

Ford Motor Co. is preparing white-collar workers to do blue-collar jobs in case of a UAW strike, according to internal company materials reviewed by the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.



Over the past month, Ford has held meetings with salaried workers, including engineers, to explain that the company wants to protect the flow of parts to car dealers in support of customers. This means Ford is planning to take actions that include sending white-collar workers into parts warehouses to run forklifts, according to meeting attendees.



"If there is a labor disruption, certain salaried personnel will be assigned to PS&L (parts supply and logistics) depots instead of performing their normal duties of your current job," the manager said. "We’ve completed an extensive review of all the requirements for safety training, both online and material handling equipment.



