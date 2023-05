Over the last decade, countless start-ups have risen and fallen in the pursuit of the dream of developing a vehicle that navigate the road autonomously. Now, Jeep wants to take that challenge one step farther, by taking autonomous technology off the road.

The automaker has revealed that a team of engineers, led by Neda Cvijetc, the head of AI and autonomous driving at Stellantis, is working on a special automated system designed specifically for the Jeep brand.