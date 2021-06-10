WHAT COULD GO WRONG? New TikTok Craze Has People Loosening Lug Nuts To See What Happens

A new TikTok challenge, dubbed the “Lug Nut Challenge”, is seeing people loosen the lug nuts on innocent bystanders’ cars for fun. The challenge is as simple as it is dangerous, and involves loosening the lug nuts on a random car, then filming the aftermath to post to the app.

 

Needless to say, apart from extremely dangerous, this act is also illegal. In most areas it falls under the category of tampering with a vehicle, and could result in jail time on top of possibly paying the owner back for any damages caused.



