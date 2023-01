If you stop and think about the amount of money spent on advertising it is staggering. Millions upon millions of dollars are allocated annually in the quest to keep their brand first in your mind.

Is it effective? Does social media play an influential part in all of this?



Lets compare just how effective corporate PR departments are on twitter for example and you tell me if it is worth it?



Total views of tweets posted in the last 30 days by automakers that sold at least 10k cars in the U.S. in 2022:@Tesla 275.6M@BMW 4.34M@Dodge 1.74M@Ford .93M@Jeep .84M@MazdaUSA .5M@Honda .39M@Chrysler .23M@Kia .17M@VW .05Mhttps://t.co/hvWsaGb4DF — Jeff Boichuk (@jeffboichuk)



