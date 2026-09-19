WHAT Does The ROCKET MAN Have PLANNED? FAA Shuts The SKY Over Waco — WHAT Is Tesla HIDING For October 1st?

The FAA has thrown a steel lid over Waco. Temporary flight restriction. Surface to 10,000 feet. A tight ring around SpaceX’s McGregor engine-test site, locked from mid-September through October 2. Tesla’s long-delayed Roadster reveal is October 1. That is not logistics. That is range safety.



For nine years the next Roadster has been a poster, a deposit, and a promise. Then Tesla posted three words — “Go for launch” — and lit the car like a rocket on a pad. Reservation holders got tickets to Waco, twenty minutes from the place SpaceX has been lighting engines for two decades. Now the federal government has cleared the air above that same dirt. Drones out. Light aircraft out. The message is primitive and loud: stay away from the blast radius.



The rumor that built this circus is the one Elon Musk has teased since 2018. SpaceX cold-gas thrusters. Ten little rockets where a back seat used to be. Sub-two-second 0–60. Cornering that cheats grip. Maybe a hover. Maybe a brief, screaming lift-off with nobody in the cabin and the crowd shoved hundreds of yards back because the noise can wreck hearing. Reports already sketch a remotely operated demo. You do not file a 10,000-foot no-fly zone for a PowerPoint.This is not a car show. This is a launch window wearing a sports-car costume. If the thrusters fire on October 1, Tesla does not unveil a vehicle. It unveils a stunt: automobile as first stage, Texas as pad, the FAA as range control. If they don’t fire, the restriction still did its job. It made the whole planet look up.



Waco is about to find out whether the Roadster was late — or whether it was never meant to stay on the road. The countdown is live. The airspace is closed. The spectacular launch, if it comes, will not ask permission twice.







BREAKING: FAA restricts airspace above Waco, TX for the Tesla Roadster's October 1st reveal, as speculation grows it could be equipped with SpaceX rocket trusters. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 19, 2026



