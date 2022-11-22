WHAT EV'S That You Were Seeing Driving Around In YOUR Area Have LOST SALES Momentum?

We all know vehicle sales go in cycles. And there are certain models that are hot and those that have gone out of fashion.



Example: For a while we couldn't drive for 30 minutes without seeing a Kia Telluride or a Tesla Model 3.



And for a SPLIT second we were seeing Audi E-Trons and Porsche Taycans.



We still see Taycans here and there but the E-Tron has seemed to go zero dark thirty.



So what we want to know is WHICH EV's that you were seeing REGULARLY, now seemed to have lost their luster with buyers?



Discuss







