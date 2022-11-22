WHAT EV'S That You Were Seeing Driving Around In YOUR Area Have LOST SALES Momentum?

Agent001 submitted on 11/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:21:48 PM

Views : 530 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We all know vehicle sales go in cycles. And there are certain models that are hot and those that have gone out of fashion.

Example: For a while we couldn't drive for 30 minutes without seeing a Kia Telluride or a Tesla Model 3.

And for a SPLIT second we were seeing Audi E-Trons and Porsche Taycans.

We still see Taycans here and there but the E-Tron has seemed to go zero dark thirty.

So what we want to know is WHICH EV's that you were seeing REGULARLY, now seemed to have lost their luster with buyers?

Discuss




WHAT EV'S That You Were Seeing Driving Around In YOUR Area Have LOST SALES Momentum?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)