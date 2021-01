The depths of idiocy people can slip into on the internet seem inumerable.



This tweet is ABSOLUTE PROOF our schools in the USA are failing people.



Please tell us what kind of fool uses logic like THIS?



Kate, or should we call her KAREN, tells us "IF you're HOMELESS, Tesla has you COVERED."



Fear for the world people, fear for the world with beauties like this combing the planet...



If you're homeless tesla has you covered. pic.twitter.com/Ve3Wt6Gtg0 — Kate Layne ?? NOW BOOKING ?? (@vipkatelayne) January 21, 2021