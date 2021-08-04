WHAT IF The Upcoming C9 Corvette Took The Icon In A Different Direction Altogether?

Although some customers are still waiting for their C8 Corvette to arrive, many of us have already begun speculating as to what we can expect from the C9 generation. Perhaps a part of that comes down to how many issues the current Corvette Stingray is having, from cracked wheels to premature engine failures. Whatever it is, the whole of the automotive world is trying to predict what the next 'Vette will be like. Although we've seen renders of what the car could look like, we know very little. But what if Chevrolet decides to make the C9 even more exotic?



