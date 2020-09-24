WHAT If Volkswagen Turned The ID.4 Into A Pickup Truck?

The Volkswagen ID. 4 recently debuted as the first of the German brand's new family of EVs to be available in America. Now, rendering artist KDesign AG has imagined a variety of different looks for the vehicle, including a pickup, GTI, wagon, sedan, and coupe-inspired crossover.

Starting with the most interesting of the bunch, the ID.4 turns out to look pretty good as a little pickup. In the real world, the tiny cargo bed would probably me too small to offer any real utility. The styling looks good with this shape, though.