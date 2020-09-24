WHAT If Volkswagen Turned The ID.4 Into A Pickup Truck?

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:48:42 PM

1 user comments | Views : 752 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen ID.

4 recently debuted as the first of the German brand's new family of EVs to be available in America. Now, rendering artist KDesign AG has imagined a variety of different looks for the vehicle, including a pickup, GTI, wagon, sedan, and coupe-inspired crossover.

Starting with the most interesting of the bunch, the ID.4 turns out to look pretty good as a little pickup. In the real world, the tiny cargo bed would probably me too small to offer any real utility. The styling looks good with this shape, though.



Read Article


WHAT If Volkswagen Turned The ID.4 Into A Pickup Truck?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

VW doesn't have the brains to pull it off.

What they should do is get a version of the Maverick.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2020 5:44:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]