It seems Jim Cramer has a problem sticking his foot in his mouth and making some AWFUL predictions.



So much so, there are a world of memes out there about the subject.



Here's his latest gaffe...On this show he claims his Ford Maverick has a higher rated payload than Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck. And as you can see when you watch, he is mystified and mortified by that thought.



Who is going to tell him???



C'mon Jim, DO YOUR HOMEWORK!







We don’t know the final payload rating of the Cybertruck, but it’s safe to say it will be in the neighborhood of 3,500lbs (as stated on @Tesla’s website).



According to @jimcramer, that’s less than the 1,500lbs payload of the Ford Maverick.



Maybe if @elonmusk starts buying ads… pic.twitter.com/665axLBiEc — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) November 2, 2023