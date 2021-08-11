WHAT KIND Of President CONSIDERS Shutting Down MORE Pipelines DURING A Gas Crisis And RECORD PRICES? Looks Like A Man Named BRANDON.

Millions of Americans could face even higher energy bills this winter if the Biden administration closes a gas and oil pipeline running through Michigan, a group of Midwest lawmakers have warned.



Line 5 pipeline could be under threat due to the White House exploring the potential impact of closing it on fuel prices in the region, according to a recent Politico report, amid a drive to reduce the U.S.'s dependence on fossil fuels.



The line, which delivers Canadian crude oil and natural gas from Alberta to Ontario through Wisconsin, the Great Lakes and Michigan, has operated since 1953 and currently transports about 540,000 barrels per day.



